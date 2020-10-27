William Elbert Gray, Jr.
Louisville - William Elbert Gray, Jr., 81, passed away on October 26, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1939 in Rogersville, Tennessee to the late William Elbert Gray, Sr. & Velma Lee Gray. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Elva Parker Gray.
William retired from the Naval Ordnance after 34 years of service, as a Chemical Engineer. After William retired, he enjoyed traveling with his late wife, Elva. He enjoyed life to the fullest and loved working outside, tending to his five acres of land.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Gray (Jennifer), Michael Gray and William E. Gray, III. (Pam); grandchildren, Deidre Gray, Cameron Gray, Lindsey Owens (Tory), Spencer Gray, Taylor Gray; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Kay Gray Simmons (Lew).
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven (4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218). A service to honor the life of William will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12 noon at the funeral home. William will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
.