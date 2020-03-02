|
|
William Elree Doner
Highview - Mr. William "Elree" Doner, age 80, of Highview returned to his Heavenly Father on March 2, 2020. Mr. Doner was born January 11, 1940 in Meade County, Kentucky to the late David and Louise Doner. He was a self-employed carpet installer and after he retired, he owned and operated Angilo's Pizza. Mr. Doner loved old cars, his RV and his fur-babies, Sadie and Abby. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 37 years, Barbara Doner; children, Dwayne Elree Doner (Paula), Annette Galloway and Craig Doner (Kim); step-daughter, Teresa Grubb (Wayne); grandchildren, Chris Galloway, Brandy Doner, Branden Doner, Steven Doner, Mitchell Doner, Ashley Hodges and Kasey Grubb; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of other dear friends.
Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with inurnment to follow at a later date in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Full Obituary can be seen at www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020