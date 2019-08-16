Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:45 PM
Cave Hill Cemetery
701 Baxter Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Elvan "Bill" Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Elvan "Bill" Black Obituary
William "Bill" Elvan Black

Louisville - William "Bill" Elvan Black, Jr., 76, of Louisville, Kentucky, originally of Sikeston, Missouri, passed away August 13, 2019, at the VA hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Bill was a hardworking man who took pride and joy in providing for his family. He served his country during a tour in the US Navy and held several sales positions throughout his career.

Bill was a kind and loving man who enjoyed his family. He is survived by his children Heather Kaluza (Arnold) and Austin Black (Maggie), grandchildren Nina, Alison, Ashton, and William, and companion, Carmen Newman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley C. Black.

Graveside service will be 1 PM Saturday at Cave Hill Cemetery 701 Baxter Avenue (Friends may gather at the Broadway entrance at 12:50 PM) Visitation will be 11-12:30 PM Saturday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane .

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now