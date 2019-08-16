|
William "Bill" Elvan Black
Louisville - William "Bill" Elvan Black, Jr., 76, of Louisville, Kentucky, originally of Sikeston, Missouri, passed away August 13, 2019, at the VA hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Bill was a hardworking man who took pride and joy in providing for his family. He served his country during a tour in the US Navy and held several sales positions throughout his career.
Bill was a kind and loving man who enjoyed his family. He is survived by his children Heather Kaluza (Arnold) and Austin Black (Maggie), grandchildren Nina, Alison, Ashton, and William, and companion, Carmen Newman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley C. Black.
Graveside service will be 1 PM Saturday at Cave Hill Cemetery 701 Baxter Avenue (Friends may gather at the Broadway entrance at 12:50 PM) Visitation will be 11-12:30 PM Saturday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane .
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019