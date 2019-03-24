|
|
William "Barak" Ernst
Louisville, KY - William "Barak" Ernst, 35, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1983.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth (Diana) Ernst and Terri Metzger(Ish)Burks;
sisters, Keena (Darin) McCarthy, and Angela(David) Dillard; his grandmother, Dottie Ernst, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Barak attended St. Pius X Elementary, Trinity High, and EKU. He was smart, athletic, and funny. More importantly, he was known to have a huge heart.
He struggled with illness, and addiction, and fought a good fight. He may have lost the battle, but not the love of those who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the clubhouse on 3200 Graystone Manor Pkwy., Sunday March 31 from 4:00 - 7:00PM.
Expressions of sympathy can be made with donations to the nonprofit: Depression Bipolar Support Alliance Louisville. PO Box 22012, Lou., KY 40252-0012. His family wants to thank everyone for their expressions of love and support.
We are so proud of Barak! He will be sorely missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019