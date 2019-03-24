Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the clubhouse on 3200 Graystone Manor Pkwy
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ernst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Barak" Ernst


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Barak" Ernst Obituary
William "Barak" Ernst

Louisville, KY - William "Barak" Ernst, 35, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1983.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth (Diana) Ernst and Terri Metzger(Ish)Burks;

sisters, Keena (Darin) McCarthy, and Angela(David) Dillard; his grandmother, Dottie Ernst, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Barak attended St. Pius X Elementary, Trinity High, and EKU. He was smart, athletic, and funny. More importantly, he was known to have a huge heart.

He struggled with illness, and addiction, and fought a good fight. He may have lost the battle, but not the love of those who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the clubhouse on 3200 Graystone Manor Pkwy., Sunday March 31 from 4:00 - 7:00PM.

Expressions of sympathy can be made with donations to the nonprofit: Depression Bipolar Support Alliance Louisville. PO Box 22012, Lou., KY 40252-0012. His family wants to thank everyone for their expressions of love and support.

We are so proud of Barak! He will be sorely missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now