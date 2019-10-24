|
William "Bill" Eugene Murrell Sr.
Louisville - William "Bill" Eugene Murrell Sr. 78 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Baptist Health.
Born in Dayton Ohio, he retired as an advertising Manager from the Courier Journal and Churchill Downs. He was a coach at Valley Sports and a member of the Teamster Local 541.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents Tracey and Eva Murrell; daughter Michele Murrell; son John Murrell; brother Tracey Murrell; grandson Jacob Steele.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Judith Marling Murrell; son Billy Murrell (Cheri), daughter Melanie Steele; brother Donald Murrell; sister Marie Hathaway; 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren.
His Funeral Mass will be at Noon, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Burial will be a Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Also visiting will be Saturday from 10 am until noon at the church.
Donations may go to St. Michaels Catholic Church.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019