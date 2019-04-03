|
|
William "Bill" Fothergill
Louisville - 85, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019.
He had been a security guard at Brown & Williamson Tobacco for 38 years. He was a member of Beechmont Baptist Church and a Korean War Veteran. Bill was an avid U of K fan and was a proud member of "Committee of 101" for 48 years!
He was preceded in death by his brothers Chester and Lafe Fothergill.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty J. (Givens) Fothergill; his daughter, Cathy Jo Rucker (John); granddaughter, Brittany Fletcher (David) and grandson, John Wolff Jr.
His funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, with internment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 - 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019