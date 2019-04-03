Services
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fothergill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Fothergill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William "Bill" Fothergill Obituary
William "Bill" Fothergill

Louisville - 85, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019.

He had been a security guard at Brown & Williamson Tobacco for 38 years. He was a member of Beechmont Baptist Church and a Korean War Veteran. Bill was an avid U of K fan and was a proud member of "Committee of 101" for 48 years!

He was preceded in death by his brothers Chester and Lafe Fothergill.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty J. (Givens) Fothergill; his daughter, Cathy Jo Rucker (John); granddaughter, Brittany Fletcher (David) and grandson, John Wolff Jr.

His funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, with internment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 - 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now