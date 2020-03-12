Resources
More Obituaries for William Cowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Francis Cowell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Francis Cowell Jr. Obituary
William Francis Cowell, Jr.

It is with great sadness that the family of William Francis Cowell, Jr., announces his death on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Bill was a veteran of World War II and a member of St. Gabriel for 63 years and 3 years at St. Margaret Mary. He is remembered by his wife of 67 years, Nancy, his children Diane Abbott (Tom), Denise Younger (Joe), Jan Sparks (Steve). Bill will also be remembered lovingly by his 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Michele Triplett. A memorial mass in memory of Bill will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary, 7813 Shelbyville Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -