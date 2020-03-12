|
|
William Francis Cowell, Jr.
It is with great sadness that the family of William Francis Cowell, Jr., announces his death on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Bill was a veteran of World War II and a member of St. Gabriel for 63 years and 3 years at St. Margaret Mary. He is remembered by his wife of 67 years, Nancy, his children Diane Abbott (Tom), Denise Younger (Joe), Jan Sparks (Steve). Bill will also be remembered lovingly by his 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Michele Triplett. A memorial mass in memory of Bill will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary, 7813 Shelbyville Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020