William "Bill" Francis Lippy
Louisville - Just 3 months shy of turning 94, William "Bill" Francis Lippy has passed away. He worked as Chief Regional Appraiser at the Office of Thrift Supervision, an SREA, MAI Valuation Engineer, Realtor, Appraisel Instructor, and drummer - playing twice weekly in an 18 piece big band till retiring the sticks just 4 years ago. During WW2, he flew 24 missions as a navigator in a B-17 bomber, once having to jump out of the burning plane. Together with his wife Phyllis (deceased) they had 7 children - John (deceased) (Beverly), Julie (Eric), Pat (Maureen), Monica (Ed), Dennis, Kevin (Lisa), and Tina. In addition there are 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. There will be a private, service with immediate family only. Any donations can please be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019