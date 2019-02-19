|
William "Bill" Fredrick Hutter
Georgetown - William "Bill" Fredrick Hutter, III, 66, died Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 at his home in Georgetown, Indiana. He was born April 3, 1952 in Pasadena, TX, the son of William F., II and Sadie Johnson Hutter. He was a retired chemical operator at Dow Chemical which was formerly Rohm & Haas in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his wife, the former Patsy Sweeney of Georgetown, IN; two daughters, Christin Brown (Greg) of Floyds Knobs, IN and Ashley Anker (Dominique) of Palmyra, IN; one brother: Michael Lewis Hutter of Leavenworth, IN; two sisters, Cheryl Morris Hutter of Ocala, FL and Holly Hutter Diaz of Gastonia, NC; five grandchildren: Aleshia, Ethan and Isabel Brown, Evelyn and Robert Anker. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Thursday, Feb 21 at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019