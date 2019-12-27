|
William G. Arensman
New Albany, IN - William G Arensman, 84, gained his wings Wednesday when he passed away at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He served in the Army and Air Force for 30 years before working as a forklift driver and maintenance worker for General Electric for 20 years. He married Nell McLain just after 6 days of courtship and they celebrated 62 wedding anniversaries. He never met a stranger, loved children and making people laugh. He was better known around his church as either 'Papaw Bill' or 'The Candy Man'.
William is survived by his wife - Nell McLain Arensman; sons - Roy Arensman (Heather) and George Arensman; daughters - Teresa Gaddis, Lynnie Wilson (Gilbert) and Kim Roberts; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with another great on the way!
He is preceded in death by his parents - Frederick and Myrtle Arensman; son - William Lee Arnesman; brother - Homer F. Arensman.
Visitation will take place on Monday, 3-8 PM at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home (1119 E. Market St.) and Tuesday, 12-1 PM with funeral service following at 1 PM.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019