William Gale Smith
William Gale Smith

Louisville - William Gale Smith, 79, died Monday, November 16, 2020.

Gale was a retired teacher of English and French at Shawnee and Waggoner High Schools. He was a ham radio operator, known as K4SAY, and volunteered his radio for the American Red Cross. He also read the daily newspaper to hundreds of people who were visually impaired.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Eaton Smith and is survived by his devoted sisters, Phyllis Edlin and Wanda Hanke-Wood; and several dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Due to current health considerations, all services are private.

In memory of Gale, please consider contributions to Fern Creek United Methodist Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
