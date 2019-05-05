|
|
William Gary Tabb D.M.D
Louisville - passed away on May 2, 2019. He was born on December 24, 1937. Gary graduated from Eastern High school with the class of 1955. He was an avid golfer which helped him earn a scholarship to the University of Louisville. After graduating, he taught Core at Fairdale High School for two years where he met the love of his life, Kay Koehn. Gary went on to attend the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and had a private practice for several years before he was hired to practice Dentistry for the Veteran's Administration. Gary also taught at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry for several decades. He loved his work and was proud to be able to provide for his family, but nothing was more important to him than his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church for over 30 years and sang with the Master's Men's Choir. Gary proudly served in the United States Army and was an avid Cardinal sports fan.
Gary is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Kay Koehn Tabb, who passed away on November 24, 2018, leaving him heartbroken and eager for reunion with her; his parents, Robert and Martha Tabb; a brother, James Tabb; and two nephews, Scott and Bruce Tabb.
Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Lisa Miller (Chris) and Amy Massey; grandchildren, Lilly, Logan and Laney Miller and Caroline and Owen Massey; a sister, Martha York (Steve) and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Tabb Pinnick.
Gary's funeral will take place at 12pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road, with a celebration of life to follow the service. The family will accept guests for visitation before the service from 10am-12pm.
The family would like to make a special thanks to Dr. Jane Cornett and the staff of the Episcopal Church Home for the excellent care and loving service they provided for Gary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gary's honor to the Episcopal Church Home or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019