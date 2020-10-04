1/1
William Gibson "Bill" Orwick
1928 - 2020
William Gibson "Bill" Orwick

Corydon, IN - William Gibson"Bill" Orwick, age 92, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home. Bill was born October 3, 1928 at Corydon, Indiana to the late Earl and Clovis Gibson Orwick. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict, proprietor of Orwick Monument Co. for more than 60 years, a member of Harrison County Republican Party, Old State Capitol V.F.W. Post No. 2950 and American Legion Post No. 123.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Seyler; brothers, John & Robert Orwick.

Surviving are sons; William Issac "Ike" Orwick of New Albany, IN., Robert E. Orwick of Corydon, IN., daughters; Cinda Gail Hoehn of New Albany, IN., Melissa S. Timberlake of Clarksville, IN., Evie A. Orwick Fey (Tom) of Leavenworth, IN., Jennifer L. Stinson (Tony) of Solsberry, IN. and Angela L. Fleace (Bryan) of Greenville, IN., 14 Grandchildren & 9 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN. with interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Corydon, IN.

Visitation 5 - 8 pm Monday, 3-8 pm Tuesday and after 9 am Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Old State Capitol V.F.W. Post No. 2950, Corydon, IN.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
October 3, 2020
So sorry to hear. Bill was a great guy. He always made me feel special. He always welcome me as a uninvited visitor. He going to be missed.
Suzette Enlow-Nowlin
