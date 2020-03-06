Services
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Owl Creek Country Club
12400 North Osage Road
Anchorage, KY
William Glen Cook


1945 - 2020
William Glen Cook Obituary
William Glen Cook

Jeffersonville - William Glen Cook, 74, died peacefully in his home on March 1 ,2020 surrounded by the love of family.

A remembrance of Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Owl Creek Country Club, 12400 North Osage Road, Anchorage, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of William G. Cook to the Sons of the American Revolution Research Library, 809 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.

Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville was entrusted with the arrangements and a full obituary is available online at www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020
