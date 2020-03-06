|
|
William Glen Cook
Jeffersonville - William Glen Cook, 74, died peacefully in his home on March 1 ,2020 surrounded by the love of family.
A remembrance of Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Owl Creek Country Club, 12400 North Osage Road, Anchorage, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of William G. Cook to the Sons of the American Revolution Research Library, 809 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville was entrusted with the arrangements and a full obituary is available online at www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020