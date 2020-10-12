1/1
William Granville Pierce
William Granville Pierce

Louisville - William Granville Pierce, 93, of Louisville, passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born in Albany, Kentucky on January 5, 1927 to John Nimrod and Ona Pierce. He served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II.

Granville was employed for 26 years by J. A. Jones Construction Company as a procurement officer for a number of heavy construction projects. He spent the next 25 years managing Pierce Construction Services, which he formed in 1974. PCS primarily supplied river construction projects with barges, small cranes and steel piling.

His beloved wife of 68 years, Mona Fairchild Pierce, passed away in 2015 from Alzheimer's disease.

He is survived by his son, Larry Pierce (Constance) of Louisville and a nephew, Jerry Wray (Eva) of Newark, Ohio.

Visitation and services were held privately. Granville was laid to rest at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kentucky Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
