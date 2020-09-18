William "Don" GreeneLouisville - The family of Don Greene is heartbroken to share the news of his passing on Saturday, September 12th, at the age of 77.William Donald Greene was born November 19th, 1942 to Brossy Donal and Louise Stansbury Greene. He attended St. Xavier High School (class of 1960) and Bellarmine University (class of 1965) before spending his career with The Kingsford Company and Phoenix Processing.He volunteered with various wildlife protection agencies, the zoo, and Actor's Theater. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and cycled thousands of miles with The Louisville Bicycle Club. A classically trained and talented pianist, Don entertained generations with his honky-tonk ragtime blues. He was an unapologetic U of L fan, an avid boater and fisherman, and a world-class "Paw Paw". His love for animals and ice cream were unmatched and his quick wit will be sorely missed.Don was preceded in death by his first wife Carole Ann Murphy Greene, his son William Daniel Greene, his son Dennis Robert Greene, his brother Gerald Greene (Middlesboro, KY), and his parents.He is survived by his wife Carolyn Vine Greene, his daughter Mary Caye Martin (David), his son Donald "Donny" Greene (Jill), his stepchildren Perri Norman-Easton, Aron Norman, and a wealth of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.There will be no funeral, however, donations in his name may be made to Raptor Rehab of Kentucky, The Humane Society or the Louisville Zoo.