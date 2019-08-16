Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
William H. "Bill" Cooper


1931 - 2019
William H. "Bill" Cooper Obituary
William H. "Bill" Cooper

Louisville - William H. "Bill" Cooper, Ret. 1st Sgt., 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

William is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Angela Cooper, daughter, Elizabeth Cooper, son, William B Cooper.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Monday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
