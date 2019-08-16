|
|
William H. "Bill" Cooper
Louisville - William H. "Bill" Cooper, Ret. 1st Sgt., 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
William is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Angela Cooper, daughter, Elizabeth Cooper, son, William B Cooper.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Monday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019