1/1
William H. Dobson
1931 - 2020
William H. Dobson

Louisvillle - William H. Dobson, 89, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. He was born on January 26, 1931 in Greensburg Kentucky, the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Stearman Dobson. William and his wife Sue are proud members of Westport Road Baptist Church in Louisville. He served in the United States Navy and retired from Ford Motor Company as an accountant. Besides his loving wife of 41 years, Sue, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Stephanie Beriault and Melissa Dobson, grandson, Zack Barth, nephews, Mark Well and Jerry Casada, step-daughter, Alice Main, nieces, Elizabeth Carmichael and Sara Francis.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40241. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Thursday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to Westport Baptist Church.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
OCT
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
