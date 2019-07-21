Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
4400 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Engle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Engle


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Engle Obituary
William H. Engle

Louisvilee - 74, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 17th 2019. He was born in Blue Diamond, Ky to William G. and Kathleen Hurst Engle on January 13th 1945. He was a loving son, father, father figure, friend, car enthusiast and accomplished businessman, acquiring Medical Dental Business Consultants and later co-founded Professional Practice Advisors with his son, Bill Jr; where he provided tax, accounting and practice management services at the time of his passing, His success as a businessman is evidenced by the many lifelong and loyal clients he counted as some of his best friends. He was a member of the National Association of Health Care Consultants and National Society of Accountants. While he also attained numerous victories and podiums throughout his amateur racing career; it was the time spent with loved ones and the friendships made he valued most. He is a Past President of the Kentucky Region Porsche Club of America as well as the Kentucky Region Sports Car Club of America. He was a loving and devoted father who is now reunited with his beloved aforementioned parents and son, Thomas "Grant", along with other dearly departed loved ones and friends who preceded him in death. He is survived, and will be deeply missed, by his son, William "Bill Jr" and daughter-in-law, Jacquelynn "Jackie" Engle; Linda Engle (mother of Bill Jr), Dean Skiles (nephew), Hershey (grand-puppy) and a wealth of family, dearly loved friends, loyal clients and wonderful neighbors. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22nd 2019 from 1-8pm and the morning of Tuesday July 23rd 2019 at 10am until the Funeral Service at 1pm at Highlands Funeral Home (3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205) with burial immediately following at Resthaven Memorial Park (4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now