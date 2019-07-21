|
William H. Engle
Louisvilee - 74, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday, July 17th 2019. He was born in Blue Diamond, Ky to William G. and Kathleen Hurst Engle on January 13th 1945. He was a loving son, father, father figure, friend, car enthusiast and accomplished businessman, acquiring Medical Dental Business Consultants and later co-founded Professional Practice Advisors with his son, Bill Jr; where he provided tax, accounting and practice management services at the time of his passing, His success as a businessman is evidenced by the many lifelong and loyal clients he counted as some of his best friends. He was a member of the National Association of Health Care Consultants and National Society of Accountants. While he also attained numerous victories and podiums throughout his amateur racing career; it was the time spent with loved ones and the friendships made he valued most. He is a Past President of the Kentucky Region Porsche Club of America as well as the Kentucky Region Sports Car Club of America. He was a loving and devoted father who is now reunited with his beloved aforementioned parents and son, Thomas "Grant", along with other dearly departed loved ones and friends who preceded him in death. He is survived, and will be deeply missed, by his son, William "Bill Jr" and daughter-in-law, Jacquelynn "Jackie" Engle; Linda Engle (mother of Bill Jr), Dean Skiles (nephew), Hershey (grand-puppy) and a wealth of family, dearly loved friends, loyal clients and wonderful neighbors. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22nd 2019 from 1-8pm and the morning of Tuesday July 23rd 2019 at 10am until the Funeral Service at 1pm at Highlands Funeral Home (3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205) with burial immediately following at Resthaven Memorial Park (4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218).
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019