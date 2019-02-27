Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery
West Hopkinsville, KY
View Map
Louisville - Green, William Henry, 84, of Louisville died Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit of Louisville. Dill, as he was often known as, was a retired electrician for the DuPont Corp, a Korean War Army Veteran and a Baptist by faith.

He is survived by a daughter Bridgett C. Childress (John); a sister Vanessa Ross; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 1 niece and 2 nephews.

His funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday. He will be buried 1:00 p.m. (central time) Monday March 4, 2019 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West Hopkinsville, KY.

Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
