William H. Green
Louisville - Green, William Henry, 84, of Louisville died Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit of Louisville. Dill, as he was often known as, was a retired electrician for the DuPont Corp, a Korean War Army Veteran and a Baptist by faith.
He is survived by a daughter Bridgett C. Childress (John); a sister Vanessa Ross; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 1 niece and 2 nephews.
His funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday. He will be buried 1:00 p.m. (central time) Monday March 4, 2019 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West Hopkinsville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019