William H. "Bub" McWilliams
LOUISVILLE - 92, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019.
He was a retired sheet metal worker, a member and welding instructor for the SMW Local 110 and WWII Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosaline McWilliams and daughter, Darleen Hauck.
William is survived by his brother, Paul McWilliams; sisters, Betty Purcell, Brenda Cox and Frances McWilliams; grandson, Bryant Hauck and son-in-law, Norman Hauck; several nieces and nephews.
His celebration of life service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday at Rattermans.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019