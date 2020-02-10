Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bethany Cemetery
Resources
William H. "Bill" Rader

William H. "Bill" Rader Obituary
William "Bill" H. Rader

Louisville - 86, passed away Sunday February 9, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Mary Susan, Martha Frances, and Cora P. Duncan; and a brother, Abraham.

He is survived by his loving wife, Thelma (Cotton) Rader; children, W. Allen Rader (Terrie), Pamela Kay Garnhum, Barbara L. "Bobbie Lou" Harwood (Bill), William Mike Rader (Lisa), J. Bryan Rader (Claudia); step-children, Diana Picoli, Ellen Slucher, Frances Lloyd, Vernal Cotton, and Evelyn Welter; eight grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Emanuel H. Rader (Sherwin) and Henry Clay Rader (Gloria); and sisters, Lucy M. Sharp, Leeova Barrow, and Cathy Phipps.

His funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
