William H. Ruhs
Louisville - William H. Ruhs, 94, passed away November 2, 2019 at Little Sisters of the Poor surrounded by those who were giving him such amazing care. Born on June 28, 1925, he was the 10th of 11 children born to Jacob and Margaret Hausman Ruhs. He was a quiet man who lived his life humbly, devoted to his family, his country and his faith. Part of the greatest generation, Bill was a proud veteran of the US Navy, to which he enlisted at the age of 16 during World War II. He loved to share memories of his days as a member of the Pacific Fleet and his crew's part in the commissioning of the U.S.S. Yorktown. Bill retired from Ford Motor Co. after 34 years of service. He spent his days caring for others. His generosity extended beyond his family. He was also devoted to caring for cats and any other strays that happened upon him.
Left to cherish his memory are two generations of nieces and nephews who were privileged to spend time caring for him over the last few months. Special thanks to Mary Bowles for her loving devotion and The Little Sisters of the Poor, where he was lovingly cared for in his final days.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6 from 9:00-10:30 with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 at the Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40217 and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019