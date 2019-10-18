|
|
William Harned
Louisville - William Henry Harned, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1938. William is retired from Dixie Warehouse. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching sports, and fishing. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Christine E. Harned and son, William M. Harned. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Shawn Harned (Michelle); granddaughters, Christie Harned and Jennifer Harned; and great granddaughter, Hailey Nolan. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home at 12pm with visitation Monday from 2-8pm. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with his family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019