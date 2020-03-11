|
William "Bill" Harris Klein
Louisville - William (Bill) Harris Klein, 94, of Louisville, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Bessie Leifer and Zelig Klein.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather/poppy and is survived by his sister Sylvia Linder of St Louis, Mo., son Zell Klein, daughter Sara (Howard) Wagner of Louisville; and grandchildren Adison Klein, and Talia, Elana and Yael Wagner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Myra Klein, his parents and his stepfather, Isidore Leifer, stepbrother Charles Leifer, stepsisters Blanche Plank, Bertha Burgauer and daughter-in-law Kim Klein.
Bill was a devoted member of Congregation Keneseth Israel, AZO pharmaceutical fraternity, and B'nai B'rith. He was an avid bowler and loved playing cards. Bill was an army veteran, serving domestically during World War II after graduating from the University of Kentucky pharmacy school. After serving in the Army, Bill worked at the Fort Knox pharmacy before owning Klein Drugs at 4th and M for almost 50 years. He worked with Myra at his side for many of those years until closing the store in 2006. Following retirement, Bill volunteered at the VA pharmacy. Bill never met a stranger and loved to share stories with everyone he met.
Funeral services will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, March 12th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue. Interment to follow in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00am at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all who helped care for Bill, including JFCS HomeCare, Senior Helpers and Hosparus Health of Louisville. They are especially grateful to Adrienne Madden, Tina Marvin and the entire staff at Twinbrook assisted living.
Friends who wish may share their sympathies by donating to Congregation Keneseth Israel and the Jewish Community Center, which both played a significant role in his life.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020