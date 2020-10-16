William Harrison Woods, Sr
Louisville - Woods, William Harrison, Sr., 72, of Louisville died Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Jewish Hospital. He was a native of Summerville, TN, a retired superintendent for Ford Motor Co. and a member of St Martin De Porres Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Francine E. Woods; two daughters Shannon L. Woods and Deanne L. Woods; a son William E. Woods II; a sister Barbara J. Simmons (Claude); two brothers Eddie L. Woods (Annette) and Michael Woods (Wanda) and 2 grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Tuesday October 20, 2020 at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church 3112 W. Broadway. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 PM Monday at the church.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com