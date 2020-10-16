1/1
William Harrison Woods Sr.
William Harrison Woods, Sr

Louisville - Woods, William Harrison, Sr., 72, of Louisville died Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Jewish Hospital. He was a native of Summerville, TN, a retired superintendent for Ford Motor Co. and a member of St Martin De Porres Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife Francine E. Woods; two daughters Shannon L. Woods and Deanne L. Woods; a son William E. Woods II; a sister Barbara J. Simmons (Claude); two brothers Eddie L. Woods (Annette) and Michael Woods (Wanda) and 2 grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Tuesday October 20, 2020 at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church 3112 W. Broadway. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 PM Monday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
OCT
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
