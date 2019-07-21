|
William "Bill" Hartlage
Louisville - On Tuesday July 9, 2019 William "Bill" Hartlage, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 76 while on vacation, fly fishing in Alaska.
Bill was born on September 17, 1942. He attended St. Thomas Seminary and Studied at Bellarmine College and studied law at University of Louisville School of Law. He was a machinist for almost 20 years working at Hartlage Machine Co. and Naval Ordinance before perusing a career as an attorney. He practiced for several years at Fulton, Hubbard & Hubbard in Bardstown,KY and in private practice in Louisville.
Bill was an experienced fly fisher, tied his own flies and built several fly rods. He was a long time & loyal fan of Bellarmine basketball. He enjoyed many other activities including hunting and shooting skeet, where he won the world skeet championship in 1974. He also enjoyed singing in his church choir, playing with his dogs, and camping with them and with his wife of 50 years, Doris. He was known for his sense of humor, wit, and ability to have a conversation with anyone.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Edward and his mother Alma. He is survived by his wife Doris (Allgeier) and his three children, Lynn Jaggers (John), Tony Hartlage (Nancy) and Denise Beckovich (Daniel), his two grandchildren Cynthia Smith (Jarvis) and James Jaggers, his sister Charlene and brothers Paul, David, and Tom (Maria).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at St. Therese of Lisieux Church on Schiller Avenue in Louisville,KY at 9am.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019