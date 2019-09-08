|
|
William Henry "Bill", DMD Wuetcher
Louisville - WUETCHER, William Henry "Bill", DMD, 88, of Louisville, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Baptist East.
Born in Louisville, Bill was class president and All-State captain of the football team at Flaget High School. He was also a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. Dr. Wuetcher had his own dental practice in Hikes Point for many years. He volunteered his dental services at Boys Haven and helped establish the dental clinic at the St. John Center For Homeless Men. Bill was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church and held an adjunct faculty position at the UofL Dental School. He enjoyed traveling, cheering on the Irish, the Cards, and the Centre College Colonels, and was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Micki O'Rourke Wuetcher; and his two brothers, John S. and Robert G. Wuetcher.
He is survived by his five children, Sue Ann Wuetcher (Phil Fairbanks), Michael Wuetcher, Linda M. Gordon (Bill), Ken Wuetcher (Arica), and Kristin Wuetcher Colombo (Chris); and his three granddaughters, Leah and Laura Fairbanks and Kelsey Gordon.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Louis Bertrand, 1104 S. 6th St., with burial in Calvary at a later date. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Boys and Girls Haven.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019