William Henry "Bill" Florence
Louisville - William Henry "Bill" Florence, Sr., age 85 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Florence; and his parents, Herbert and Lillian Coons Florence.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his 2 sons, William "Bill" Florence, Jr. and David A. Florence (Norma); one daughter, Patsy A. Edds; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be 10 am to 12 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown) with a celebration of Bill's life at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sulphur Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
