More Obituaries for William Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry Griffin Jr.

William Henry Griffin Jr. Obituary
William Henry Griffin, Jr.

Louisville - (June 24, 1928 to December 29, 2019) born in Sulligent, Al, graduate of Auburn University, served in the US Army, worked for Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperatives. "Bill" is survived by his wife Annaliese Woloskiewitsch Griffin, daughters Linda Servais (Mike), Annaliese Bratcher (Mike), son John, stepdaughter Brigitte Bruder (Gerd), grandsons Zachary Servais and Herman Bratcher, sister Eugenia Anderson, and brother James. He was preceded in death by parents William and Verla, and brother Thomas "Dunny." Bill was president of the KY ASAE, longtime volunteer for the Gideon Bible Society, American Red Cross, and elder at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8305 Nottingham Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222 with funeral services following.

The family asks that no flowers be sent, but donations be made in his memory to Our Savior Church and School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
