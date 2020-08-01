1/1
William Henry "Bill" Lancaster
{ "" }
William Henry "Bill" Lancaster

Louisville, KY. - William Henry "Bill" Lancaster, 74 of Louisville, KY died July 31, 2020.

He was the owner of Sunrise Fastener and Supply Company, Inc., Louisville KY.

He had previously served as VP of Paslode Company, Division of Signode Corporation, Chicago, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline C. Lancaster; His son, James Benjamin Lancaster (Brie); His daughter, Katherine Lancaster Ross (Mike); Stepsons John Offutt (Jody), Jeff Offutt (Corinne); His sister, Lynn Lancaster Stahl; Grandchildren, Alana and Tucker Lancaster, Isabelle and Madalyn Ross, Owen and Charlie Offutt.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Hegan Lancaster and his mother, Miriam Krebs Lancaster, both of Louisville.

Bill was an Eagle Scout at Troop 4, St. Agnes, and a past Assistant Scoutmaster at Troop 30, The Temple. Formerly, he was appointed, then elected a member of the City of River Bluff (Oldham Co.) Mayor Commission Board; and was appointed to the Countryside/River Bluff Fire Protection District Board, on which he served as Chairman. He was a past member of the Prospect Rotary Club. He was a member of the Southeast Christian Church. He was a graduate of St Xavier High School '64 and the University of Louisville School of Business BSC '70 and MBA '74.

Bill was a great lover of nature. He enjoyed hunting and various sports. His heart was always with his family. He cherished time with, and the talents of his family. He was deeply loved by family and friends, and he will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Expressions of sympathy in his name are welcome to Southeast Christian Church or a charity of your choice.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
