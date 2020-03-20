|
William Herbert Crenshaw
William Herbert Golden Gilliam Crenshaw, the first son of Lenwood & Patricia A. Crenshaw, was born December 12, 1962, in Lousville, KY. He confessed his love for Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Virginia Avenue Baptist Church where he met one of his life long friends, Perdell Harris. They remained friends until the end of William's life on March 11, 2020. William attended John F. Kennedy Elementary School and graduated from Suda E. Butler High School. As a young teenager, he and his friend, Perdell and his younger twin brothers Terry and Garry formed "The Undercover DJ's," providing music for events. After graduating from high school, he worked as a dishwasher at the Louisville Inn (now Hotel Louisville), a security officer at the Brown Hotel and at Conagra Foods where he worked for over 27 years until his death. When he moved from his childhood home, he didn't move into an apartment or move in with friends, William made family history by being the first in his family to move right into a brand new home he built and purchased. This was an exciting time in his life and words couldn't express the joy, excitement, and admiration that his family and friends felt for him. William leaves behind his parents, sisters Pamela and Angela Crenshaw, niece Jennifer Crenshaw, nephew DeAngelo Crenshaw, his Conagra Foods family, his dog Jasper and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His brothers, Terry and Garry Crenshaw preceded him in death. Wake, Sat 3/21 11am, Funeral 1pm, Spring Valley Funeral Home, 1217 Spring St, New Albany, In.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020