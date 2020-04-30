William Herbert "Herbie" Humphrey
Louisville - Mr. William Herbert "Herbie" Humphrey, age 62, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Herbie worked as a computer programmer for Anthem Health Care and he loved to travel.
Herbie was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Dalcye Dean Humphrey. He is survived by his son, Benjamin Ross Humphrey; and a sister, Sharon Rose Pipes.
Funeral Services will be held privately for Herbie's immediate family only, due to health concerns. Burial will take place in Cap Anderson Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the WHAS Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.