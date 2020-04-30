William Herbert "Herbie" Humphrey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Herbert "Herbie" Humphrey

Louisville - Mr. William Herbert "Herbie" Humphrey, age 62, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Herbie worked as a computer programmer for Anthem Health Care and he loved to travel.

Herbie was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Dalcye Dean Humphrey. He is survived by his son, Benjamin Ross Humphrey; and a sister, Sharon Rose Pipes.

Funeral Services will be held privately for Herbie's immediate family only, due to health concerns. Burial will take place in Cap Anderson Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the WHAS Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Burial
Cap Anderson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved