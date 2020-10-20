1/1
William Herbert "Bill" Reichenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Herbert "Bill" Reichenbach

North Vernon - William Herbert "Bill" Reichenbach, 90, of North Vernon, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Private family graveside will be in Tea Creek Baptist Cemetery in Lovett, Indiana. Visitation from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Park Theatre Civic Centre in North Vernon, Indiana. Family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, Indiana was entrusted with arrangements. www.dovesharprudicel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Park Theatre Civic Centre
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street
North Vernon, IN 47265
(812) 346-3977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved