|
|
William Higgins, Jr.
Fox Chase -
Mr. William Michael Higgins, Jr., age 70, of Fox Chase returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska to the late William Michael, Sr. and Mary Rita (Hardy) Higgins. Mr. Higgins was a retired machinist from Phillip Morris, a member of the North Bullitt Lions Club, former council member for the city of Fox Chase and a volunteer for Adult Literacy Program. He is also a proud member of the International Association of Machinists. He was very involved in helping his community, he spent his free time coaching Little League and tutoring children. He also helped with the holiday events. Among those that preceded him in death are his sister, Patricia A. Sweeney. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra (Craven) Higgins; son, Paul Michael Higgins (Rachel L. Jones); daughter, Laura Marie Higgins; grandchildren, Benjamin C., Lucas H. and Spencer M. Higgins; siblings, Mary Catherine Blankenship, Rose Higgins, Rita Hart, Timothy Higgins and Thomas Higgins.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Saturday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to North Bullitt Lions Club. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019