William Hiram Donaldson Sr.
William Hiram Donaldson Sr.

Louisville - 85, passed away Friday, June 6, 2020.

Bill's memory will be cherished by his wife of 63 year, Anita Hogue Donaldson, three children William, II (Dhana); Margaret Donaldson Cobb (Andrew-deceased) and Pamela Donaldson-Johnson (Eric). He is the youngest of 4 siblings, a sister Pauline Donaldson Page of Hampton, Virginia; Louis A. Donaldson, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale Florida and Eloise Harvey (deceased) formerly of Dolton, Illinois. He is survived by six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends

Visitation:10am -12pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St, funeral service will be private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
