William Hiram Donaldson Sr.Louisville - 85, passed away Friday, June 6, 2020.Bill's memory will be cherished by his wife of 63 year, Anita Hogue Donaldson, three children William, II (Dhana); Margaret Donaldson Cobb (Andrew-deceased) and Pamela Donaldson-Johnson (Eric). He is the youngest of 4 siblings, a sister Pauline Donaldson Page of Hampton, Virginia; Louis A. Donaldson, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale Florida and Eloise Harvey (deceased) formerly of Dolton, Illinois. He is survived by six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friendsVisitation:10am -12pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St, funeral service will be private.