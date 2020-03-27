Services
William Hudson Payne

William Hudson Payne Obituary
William Hudson Payne

Louisville - William Hudson Payne (78) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020. Hudson was born in Louisville, graduated from Atherton High School and served in the US Army. He retired after a successful career from Thoroughbred Industrial Cylinder Exchange. Hudson is survived by his partner of ten years, Carol Wagoner, whom he had dated when they were in Atherton High School together. He was a welcome addition to the family. Left to celebrate his life and keep his memories are his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Payne and three Grandsons, Steffin Cruise, Blake Payne and William Payne (his namesake) of Powell, TN as well as many other friends who shared his great sense of humor and big heart. He was preceded in death by his wife of of many years, MaryLee and son Thomas Hudson Payne. Due to the current gathering restrictions, there will be no visitation or funeral at this time.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
