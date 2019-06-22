|
|
William Hugh Cardwell
Louisville - William Hugh Cardwell, age 77, passed away peacefully on June 20 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on February 19, 1942, the only child of Horace and Bertha Cardwell. Bill was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was married to the love of his life, Sharon Ann Cardwell, for 54 years. He was an avid gardener, loved his Kentucky Wildcats, doted over his five grandchildren, and was known for the cookies he made for everyone. Bill had a BA from Bellarmine University and was self-employed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife; his children, Michael Shawn Cardwell (Tiffany) and Kelly Williamson (Gary); five grandchildren, Ryan and Haley Cardwell, and Grant, Kirby, and Josie Williamson; his brother-in-laws, Michael Young (Pat), Patrick Young, Tim Young (Lecia), Kevin Young (Lori); several nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog Shadow, who stayed by his side until the very end.
Bill's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Monday, June 24 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family will receive visitors from 1:00-6:00 pm Sunday, June 23 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Clifton Campus School, 2117 Payne St, Louisville, KY 40206 or Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville KY 40205.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019