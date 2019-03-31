Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
William Jennings
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Head at Resthaven,
4400 Bardstown Road
William I. Jennings


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William I. Jennings Obituary
William I. Jennings

Fairfax, VA - 99, passed away in Fort Belvoir, VA on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:15 PM. Bill moved to Virginia from Louisville in 2015 to be closer to his children.

He was the son of Rube and Gertrude Jennings of Providence, KY. The family moved to Kuttawa, KY in 1936 and he graduated from high school there in 1937.

Bill entered the Army on January 5, 1938 and served until retiring as a Major in November 1958. His service included duties in France, Belgium and Germany during WWII and one tour in Korea in 1946-47. Military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantrymen's Badge and four campaign stars.

In November 1958, he was employed by the US Civil Service as an Intelligence Operations Specialist and served until retirement in September 1985. He filled positions in the DC area, Ft. Meade, MD, Heidelberg and Munich Germany. His duty performance was recognized by awards from the CIA and Department of the Army. He was also named as a distinguished member of the Army Intelligence Corp Hall of Fame. He was a member of the American Legion, Sons of the American Revolution and the Retired Officers Association.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Cavanaugh Jennings, to whom he was married for 61 years, his sisters Grady Gray, Ocala, Florida, Georgette Beatty, Eddyville, KY and brother, Joe Jennings, Gonzales, LA. He is survived by his son Michael Jennings, daughter, Marianne Rigo, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10am-12pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road with entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
