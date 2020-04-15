|
William I. Levy
Louisville - William, 63, passed away March 26, 2020.
He graduated from Westport High School and University of Louisville. William was a cartoonist, artist, game designer, writer and a fixture of Louisville scifi/fantasy conventions. Many children knew him as Mr. Levy, the former "Gym Leader" at Books-a-Million's Pokemon League, or as Hagrid at several Harry Potter book releases. He was a huge man with a huge personality who lived loudly and proudly and didn't hesitate to show his love for his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.
William is survived by his wife Karen Brown Levy, Mother June Levy, Brother David Levy, Sister Sarah Levy, niece Olivia Dunn, children Alfred Cooke, Irene Yates (Robert), Heather Chowning (Russell), grandchildren, Ella and Harper Chowning and Aunt Janet Levy.
Due to Covid 19 a memorial service will be announced in future.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020