William "Curtiss" Ice



Bardstown - William "Curtiss" Ice, 72, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 27, 1947 in Nelson County, a graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School in 1965, served as a FDC guardsman in the KY 2nd battalion 138th Field Artillery, retired form General Electric as a manufacturing Engineer, and a lifelong farmer.



Curtiss or Papaw, was very proud of his family, and he always put them first. However, he never passed up an opportunity to serve people in need. Curtiss was intelligent, amiable, and downright jolly. Curtiss was known for his leadership qualities and was Past President of Nelson County Beef Producers, Treasure of The Central Kentucky Premier Heifer Sales, active with 4-H, past Chairman of Bethlehem School Board, and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Dorothy C. Ice; and infant brother, Joseph Ice.



He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Sue Brady Ice; three children, Cynthia (Gordon) Ice-Bones of Fishers, IN, Cheryl Ice (Stephen, MD) Makk of Louisville, KY., and Phillip Patrick (Jenny) Ice of Bardstown, KY.; seven grandchildren, Elise Katherine Burch, Jack Robert Burch, Ian Gregory Bones, Connor Phillip Burch, Avery Katelyn Ice, Emily Margaret Burch, and Kassidy Anne Ice; seven brothers, Joseph K. (Theresa) Ice, Thomas Raymond (Marie) Ice, Bernard (Sherry) Ice, Bobby (Laura) Ice, Donnie Ice, Eddie (Regina) Ice, and Paul Allen (Shannon) Ice; three sisters, Nancy (David) Miller, Dorothy (Eric) Dant, and Theresa Ann (Gary) Baron; and many nieces and nephews.



His Funeral Mass will be private at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with a private burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Public visitation will be 4 - 8 pm Friday May 29 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held 7:30 pm Friday.



In lieu of flowers and other donations, please honor Curtiss' life by taking care of others and performing random acts of kindness. Memorial contributions may go to the donor's favorite charity.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store