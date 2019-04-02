|
William Ivan Pate
Louisville - William Ivan Pate entered into rest March 29, 2019.
He was owner/proprietor of Pate's Equipment Co.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bertha J. Spiller, daughter Vicki Pierce, Sister Helen Newkirk, brothers Lawrence Pate, Lewis Pate, and Nephew Jerome (Jerry) Marier .
He is survived by his daughter Debbie Waddle, 5 grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren.
He will be deeply missed.
William has chosen cremation and entrusted Advantage Funeral home with the arrangement of his wishes.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019