William "Bill" J. Enteman
Louisville - William "Bill" J. Enteman passed away on June 11, 2019. He was born in Louisville on July 3, 1931 to the late William and Mollie Enteman. Bill was a proud member of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He was retired from the United States Postal Service and enjoyed having lunch twice a week with his two brothers, John (Mary Jo) and Sam Enteman, at Amvets Post One- Daniel Boone. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather and will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Sissy" Enteman and his siblings, Robert Lee Enteman and Mary Griggs.
Left to cherish his memory is his children, William Enteman, Shirley Jean Adkins (Paul), Joyce Enteman, Deborah Glasgow (David), Vicki Graeter (Terry) and Sandra Jean Neel (Tom); 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, Paradise; and many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Bill's life will take place at 10 am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 1-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's honor to or Disabled American Veterans.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019