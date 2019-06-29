|
|
William "Bill" J. Goedde
Louisville - William "Bill" J. Goedde, 82 passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
He was a native of Cincinnati, OH and a retired school teacher for the Mt. Healthy School System. Bill played football and baseball at EKU and played senior softball into his late 70s. He was a member of the Cincinnati Softball Hall of Fame and Senior Softball Hall of Fame.
He was a top pitcher and won several MVP, defensive and offensive awards. He played on several local and national championship teams. He was an avid sports fan.
Bill was preceded in death by his son Billy Goedde.
Survivors include his wife the former Alison Tabor, sons Todd Goedde (Karen), Mark Goedde (Lori), daughter Missy Mink, stepson Grant Patton (Ellie), grandchildren Amanda Winchell (Steven), Devyn Goedde, Caroline, Ellie, Leo and Luke Mink, Libby Goedde, Braden, McKenna and Briella Goedde, Landon and Callan Patton and three great grandchildren Emerson, Riley and Raelin
Funeral service 11 AM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisvile Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Sunday and 10 AM till 11 AM Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019