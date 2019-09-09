|
William J. Horan
Jeffersonville - William Joseph Horan, 91 of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Horan and his wife Suzette Combs, Patrick Horan and his wife Patricia, Christopher Horan and his wife Jill, and his son-in-law, Keith Coulter. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bridget Horan, Madelyn Coulter Glass (Daniel), Olivia Horan Kramer (Eric), Colleen Coulter, Cecelia Horan, Samantha Coulter, Spencer Horan, Gabriel Horan, Aidan Horan, Christopher Stone, and Daniel Stone.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty Tharp Horan, his daughter, Anne Kerry Horan Coulter, his parents, Margaret and Arthur Horan, and his sister Marty Tatgenhorst.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, 120 W. Maple St., Jeffersonville, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St., Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019