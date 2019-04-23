|
|
William J. "Bill" Kaelin
Louisville - William J. "Bill" Kaelin, 60, passed away peacefully at his home on April 18th, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1958 in Louisville, KY to William L. Kaelin and the late Beatrice Posante Kaelin.
Bill was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and attended the University of Louisville. He began his career with Jewish Hospital and retired as a Finance Manager for UofL Hospital.
He was a kind soul, an avid animal lover, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Bill was preceded in passing by his mother, Bebe Kaelin; his best friend and brother-in-law, Wayne Staarup; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his father, Bill Kaelin; wife, Amy Kaelin; daughter, Rachael Kaelin; granddaughter, Vivienne Grace; sister, Rebecca Primovic (John); sister-in-law, Bridget Cravens (Patrick); and nieces Lauren and Erica Primovic, Natalie Neel (Chris), and Sadie Cravens.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place on Thursday, April 25, at 6 PM, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 PM until time of service at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019