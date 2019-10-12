Resources
More Obituaries for William Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Thorpe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Bill" Thorpe Obituary
William "Bill" J. Thorpe

Louisville - William "Bill" J. Thorpe, 65, of Louisville, formerly of Flatwoods, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with Esophageal Cancer.

He was born February 2, 1954 in Budingen, Germany, the son of Stanley Fijol and Violet Field Fijol. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill was an Associate Warden for the Federal Bureau of Prisons before retiring in 2004, and business owner of Bill's Custom Home Services, LLC for over 10 years. Bill was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish and was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army.

Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Terry Vargas Thorpe; daughter, Sarah E. Thorpe; sister, Young-Ok Kim and her daughter, Jennie Kim; his wife's family, Debra (Gary) Borsos, Rosalie (Chuck) Williams, Cindi (Dave) Bierermann; David Vargas and many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time off Mass at the church.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, please consider memorial contributions to The Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center at www.giveto.osu.edu, The James Fund for Life.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.