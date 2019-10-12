|
|
William "Bill" J. Thorpe
Louisville - William "Bill" J. Thorpe, 65, of Louisville, formerly of Flatwoods, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with Esophageal Cancer.
He was born February 2, 1954 in Budingen, Germany, the son of Stanley Fijol and Violet Field Fijol. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill was an Associate Warden for the Federal Bureau of Prisons before retiring in 2004, and business owner of Bill's Custom Home Services, LLC for over 10 years. Bill was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish and was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Terry Vargas Thorpe; daughter, Sarah E. Thorpe; sister, Young-Ok Kim and her daughter, Jennie Kim; his wife's family, Debra (Gary) Borsos, Rosalie (Chuck) Williams, Cindi (Dave) Bierermann; David Vargas and many loving nieces and nephews.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time off Mass at the church.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, please consider memorial contributions to The Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center at www.giveto.osu.edu, The James Fund for Life.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019