1/1
William James Comstock Ii
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William James Comstock II

Louisville - William James Comstock, II, 60, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on September 3, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1959, to the late Marion A. Comstock and Bertha B. Comstock. A lifelong Louisvillian, Bill was the proud father of his daughter Lilly Ann Comstock, a beloved brother to Barbara Comstock Tishey of Cincinnati, and a cherished friend to many. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Bill's birthday, Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1-4 pm, at Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille, our favorite gathering place. A family graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery has been held. We will dearly miss his loyal friendship, his loving smile, and his engaging, contagious sense of humor.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved