William James Comstock IILouisville - William James Comstock, II, 60, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on September 3, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1959, to the late Marion A. Comstock and Bertha B. Comstock. A lifelong Louisvillian, Bill was the proud father of his daughter Lilly Ann Comstock, a beloved brother to Barbara Comstock Tishey of Cincinnati, and a cherished friend to many. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Bill's birthday, Sunday, September 27, 2020, 1-4 pm, at Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille, our favorite gathering place. A family graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery has been held. We will dearly miss his loyal friendship, his loving smile, and his engaging, contagious sense of humor.