|
|
William James Malone
Louisville - William James Malone, 78, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 30, 1940, to the late Willie and Sally Malone of Murfreesboro, TN.
William was a true family man, devoted to his children and grandchildren, a great patriot, and valued his Irish heritage. He was a US Army veteran and was a DEA agent until his retirement. He loved riding his motorcycles, smoking cigars, telling stories and hanging out with family and friends. He also loved dogs.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Doris Malone, and his brother Robert Malone.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Gretchen Kay Hoskins (Henry Kevin), Elizabeth Sue Jeske (Rev. Tom); son Bryan James Malone (Debbie); grandchildren Matthias, August (Kaitlyn), Peter, and Hannah Jeske, Brenna Gray (Nowell), Chase Malone (Anna), Avery and Luke Hoskins, Drew and Maggie Malone; sister Helen Malone; special companion Nancy Boone; greatest friend ever John Krawczyk; mother of his children Carmen Malone; along with other friends and law enforcement colleagues.
A funeral service for William will be held at 5:00pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 2:00-5:00pm prior to the service.
If you plan to join us to celebrate his life, please wear Red white and blue or some sort of American Flag attire.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made to DEA survivors benefit fund 2020 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Suite 659 Washington DC 2006 or the Louisville Metro Police 982 Eastern Parkway Louisville, KY 40217.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019